Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A multi-vehicle car crash happened at the intersection of E. North Street and Eglin Street on Tuesday. On arrival, police found an unconscious driver of a Grey Toyota. The car had significant damage and its male passenger had exited the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Kaitlyn Twostrike of Rapid City. The male passenger initially gave police a false name, but was identified as 25-year-old Matthew Janis of Rapid City. Twostrike was resuscitated through the use of Narcan and transported to the hospital.

According to a release from Rapid City Police Department, the two had used fentanyl prior to the crash and was found inside the car. At one point while traveling northbound on E. North Street, Twostrike had lost consciousness when the vehicle left the east side of the roadway at a high rate of speed, traveled through a field. Then car then struck several other vehicles that were traveling along Eglin Street.

Twostrike was ultimately arrested for DUI, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, driving under revocation, and no proof of insurance. Janis was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, and Impersonation to deceive law enforcement before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

