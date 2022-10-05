Don’t crowd the plow this winter season

During snowy and icy weather, drivers should continue to be cautious.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving.

When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.

When passing a plow, drivers should take their time and keep in mind any sudden stops that the plow might make. In addition, drivers should be mindful not to crowd that plow.

”Mostly because of our blind spots and a lot of times to if you get someone who’s driving a little faster, sometimes we’ll kick up a good cloud of dust, where it’ll blind the driver and it’ll put a cloud over the car too, and somebody can’t see the car. I’ve seen situations where people got hit because they were in a cloud of snow behind the plow and ended up getting rear-ended,” said Tatum Anderson, lead worker in Sturgis, for the South Dakota Department of South Dakota.

Some tips to remember during snowy weather are to give yourself extra time to get to your destination and to drive slowly.

