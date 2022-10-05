College ‘teachers’ reach out to tutor K-12 students

Free, online tutoring available for K-12 students
Free, online tutoring available for K-12 students
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program offers free online tutoring to K-12 students across the state. South Dakota students and families can now access the program staffed by college students who are preparing to become teachers.

“The online tutoring program allows students – kindergarten through high school – to receive individualized support after the school day has ended,” said Tiffany Sanderson, secretary of education. “Once a parent has registered their child, students can access a tutor from home, the local library or afterschool program, or even their favorite coffee shop. I think parents are going to like this one-on-one support as much as their students.”

The new program utilizes a simple and secure online platform, where students and tutors connect for virtual sessions. Tutors can provide support in English/language arts, math, science, and social studies.

To access the free service, parents first need to register their students to use the platform. Once registered, sessions can either be pre-scheduled or on-demand, depending on tutor availability.

The program is staffed by university students accepted into their Schools of Education at Black Hills State University and Northern State University. Tutors will be available Monday through Sunday afternoons and evenings. The service will not be available on holidays and during Christmas and spring breaks.

