BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:24 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road.

In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the old town of Moskee. The Forest Service re-planted and seeded around 2,500 acres of the burned area with non-native Ponderosa Pine from outside the Black Hills area. Foresters say the non-native, dense stands of planted pine are unlikely to develop into a healthy, vigorous forest because the trees are not suited to the site. The current ecological conditions are unsustainable and inconsistent with the Black Hills National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan, as amended.

“These trees are susceptible to fire and under dry, windy conditions could burn very rapidly, making them difficult to suppress,” said Mike Gosse, Bearlodge District ranger. “The dense stands are also at risk of insect and disease infestation and are suppressing aspen stands.”

The Forest Service is proposing to cut non-native planted pine, thin and prescribed burn to reduce fire hazard, remove pine from aspen stands, reduce invasive weeds, plant native pine and improve road closures in areas that are unauthorized to motorized vehicles.

Comments on the Moskee Burn Restoration Project can be submitted through the comment form on the project website https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60942 and by clicking on the “Comment/Object on Project” link., which also includes more details about the proposed action.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown

Latest News

Graduates of the September 2022 Western Dakota Technical College Professional Truck Driving...
WDTC graduates help fill great need for professional truck drivers
Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
Hot Spring evangelist questions the Pennington County tabulators.
Evangelist questions Pennington County voting tabulators
During snowy and icy weather, drivers should continue to be cautious.
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season