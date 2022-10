RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” and “A” boys state golf tournaments teed off on Monday. Stevens’ Jackson Swartz fired a first round 81 at the “AA” tourney in Mitchell. St. Thomas More’s Vincent Vanliere shot an 81 at the Class “A” tournament in Aberdeen. The state golf tournaments wrap up on Tuesday.

