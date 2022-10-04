Rapid City to receive $2 million Department of Justice grant

Safer Communities Act designed to bolster community intervention efforts
Organizations like the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, Wambli Ska and Journey-On will use the fund to...
Organizations like the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, Wambli Ska and Journey-On will use the fund to focus on youth mentorship, responders to violence, service navigation and support community runaway coordination(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:17 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rapid City will receive a $2 million grant. That’s a portion of $100 million awarded nationwide.

Part of the Safer Communities Act, the grant is called the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. It is designed to bring resources together to address issues such as homelessness, crime, and other types of crisis.

“Rapid City was chosen a little more than a year ago to participate with a small handful of communities. So, I think we’re in that way a preferred a community for this type of funding,” said Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

The grant allows for the creation of several different positions that will benefit Rapid City organizations such as Journey-On, Wambli Ska, and the Red Ribbon Skirt Society.

“Providing these resources… a wide pool of resources, right? Because we’re talking about at-risk families, at-risk youth,” said Scott Sitts, Rapid City assistant police chief. “Every situation is going to be different.”

The funding would also make it easier for those groups to hire someone who could help people navigate through the resources they need.

“That’s a huge part of what this grant is going to do. It’s going to help connect those young people to resources that we can work with and refer to,” said Red Ribbon Skirt Society founder Lily Mendoza.

The resources available from the grant will also be used to help the overall community.

“This will help us focus on some social issues that are leading to violence and it’ll help us focus on the violence that is leading to social issues,” said Allender. “I am encouraged by all of it because we’ve seen some real evidence early on that this type of approach works.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life after injuries at rodeo lead to cancer diagnosis
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6

Latest News

A new mental health stabilization unit is coming soon to Pennington County
$4 million grant will help with mental health crisis
Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week.
Pet of the Week: Lady Spring
Rapid City diaper drive helps families in need.
Rapid City diaper drive fills critical need
Chilly on Thursday
Up and down temps this week