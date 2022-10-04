RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Paw-don me, but is this fur-real? You can get a taste of sunshine as we head into fall with this week’s Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week, Lady Spring.

Ms. Spring is a 2-year-old short-haired cat who is looking for the purr-fect home to spend the rest of the seasons with. She loves to play and is looking for someone to be best furriends furrever.

It’s easy to see how she’s captured the hearts of everyone at the Humane Society with her dazzling golden eyes, playful spirit, and outgoing catitude.

She is available for adoption for only $20 and the Humane Society opens every morning at 11.

