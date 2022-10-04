A Few More Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Wednesday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low that caused the widespread shower activity the past 24 hours moves east today. Still, with cool air aloft a few showers will pop up this afternoon, especially over the hills.

Dry and warmer weather returns Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

A cold front will back in from the east and northeast Thursday. This front brings much cooler air to the western South Dakota plains, but only a slight cool down is likely over Wyoming. One or two light showers are possible, but nothing significant.

Lows in the 30s are expected Friday and Saturday mornings, resulting in some frost, but with lingering clouds and breezes, the chance of widespread frost has decreased.

An absolutely spectacular weekend of weather is anticipated.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
Thousands of people made their way up to the arm of the Crazy Horse memorial for the annual...
Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life after injuries at rodeo lead to cancer diagnosis
Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.

Latest News

Chilly on Thursday
Up and down temperatures this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Typical Early October Weather
weather
Rainy fall like start to the work week
Chance of rain throughout the weekend
Much cooler weather this weekend and next week