Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their will. (Source: Merced County Sheriff/CNN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:19 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Caption

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
Thousands of people made their way up to the arm of the Crazy Horse memorial for the annual...
Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life after injuries at rodeo lead to cancer diagnosis
Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.

Latest News

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
US, French and Austrian physicists earn Nobel
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their...
Sheriff: 'Lowlife" kidnapped baby and family