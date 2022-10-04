$4 million grant will help with mental health crisis

A new mental health stabilization unit is coming soon to Pennington County
A new mental health stabilization unit is coming soon to Pennington County(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In an effort to help people fighting mental illness, the Helmsley Charitable Trust is giving $4 million to create a stabilization unit.

Called the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit, the facility will be operated by Behavior Management Systems and will help improve mental health care by providing crisis intervention services.

“What this is doing — or will be doing — will be preventing unnecessary transplants to Yankton, South Dakota, to the health and human services center. Keeping patients local. Keeping patients out of the emergency room. And providing the care where they are needed, which is right here locally,” said Walter Panzirer, trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The 24-hour facility will offer 16 beds and eight recliners designed to support people and help patients recover before returning to their homes.

“Sometimes clients, it just depends on what’s going on with them. They might need 2 hours of support, just someone to talk to. They might just need some medications. They might need maybe 3 or 4 days to get stabilized,” said Aimee Janvrina, associate executive officer for Behavior Management Systems.

The trust will fund the project for the first 36 months. The facility will be open to patients by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life after injuries at rodeo lead to cancer diagnosis
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6

Latest News

Organizations like the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, Wambli Ska and Journey-On will use the fund to...
Rapid City to receive $2 million Department of Justice grant
Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week.
Pet of the Week: Lady Spring
Rapid City diaper drive helps families in need.
Rapid City diaper drive fills critical need
Chilly on Thursday
Up and down temps this week