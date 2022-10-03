Up and down temperatures this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The scattered showers we are seeing now will likely continue throughout the night. By the time we get to tomorrow morning, we are mostly going to see the scattered showers impact eastern and southern counties. By tomorrow night, we are going to be mostly dry. Temperatures tomorrow will be close to average with much of our area seeing highs in the 60s or upper 50s. Wednesday is going to be very nice with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. However, on Thursday we are going to see very chilly temperatures with highs expected to be in the lower 50s.

