Typical Early October Weather

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will drift across the area today, triggering more scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. The system moves east Tuesday, but lingering instability in the atmosphere will allow for a few more showers to pop up.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. Then a vigorous cold front brings chilly air Thursday and Friday. Although the brunt of the cold air mass behind the front will be east of us, we do have a chance for frost Friday morning.

Spectacular weather is expected next weekend with highs in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life after injuries at rodeo lead to cancer diagnosis
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two critically injured in stolen Maserati wreck, authorities say
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6

Latest News

weather
Rainy fall like start to the work week
Chance of rain throughout the weekend
Much cooler weather this weekend and next week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
One More Warm Day Today then Much Cooler, and Wetter this Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Warm Today; Cooler and Showery by the Weekend