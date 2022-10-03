South Dakota Board of Regents: 2022 free application period starts now

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Applicants may apply to South Dakota’s public universities and colleges free of charge Oct. 3 until Nov. 30. During the free application period, the South Dakota Board of Regents encourages South Dakota high school students to explore and apply to any of the participating post-secondary schools.

“We hope students will take this opportunity to learn more about the unique academic opportunities in our state and take the first step toward their future,” said BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher.

The participating schools include:

Black Hills State University

Dakota State University

Lake Area Technical College

Northern State University

Presentation College

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

South Dakota State University

University South Dakota

For more information about the program or to apply to any of the participating colleges or universities, visit OurDakotaDreams.com

