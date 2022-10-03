Rainy fall like start to the work week

weather
weather
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Looks like that rain is going to stick around for a little while longer as a low-pressure system continues to track its way East. Monday showers and thunderstorms will reappear in the afternoon with increasing cloud cover that will keep highs in the 60s and 70s. Tuesday showers will be possible throughout the day with highs in the 60s and 70s once again.

Wednesday will be our warmest day with highs in the 70s as we look to dry out.

Thursday a strong cold front will force its way into the area bringing an increase in cloud cover. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s, during the evening hours we will see lows in the 30s with the possibility for widespread frost. The chilly air will not last for long as we look to warm up for the weekend.

