Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.

This work is part of the second phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange. The project includes the reconstruction of the exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading on I-90, paving from west of exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry, drainage structure extensions, installation of pipe culverts, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system, and the construction of a new port of entry building.

The prime contractor on the $35 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life after injuries at rodeo lead to cancer diagnosis
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two critically injured in stolen Maserati wreck, authorities say

Latest News

Thousands of people made their way up to the arm of the Crazy Horse memorial for the annual...
Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year
South Dakota Board of Regents: 2022 free application period starts now
Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.
post gubernatorial discussion
2022 Gubernatorial debates