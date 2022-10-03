Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.

(Airman 1st Class Jonah Fronk | 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday.

According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, sirens and response vehicles during the exercise, .

Motorists may experience delays while entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. Individuals should call prior to appointments and arrive early to ensure services are not impacted.

