Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial.

With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.

What is Volksmarching?

According to the American Volkssports Association, a volksmarch is a non-competitive 3.1 mile (5km) or 6.2 mile (10km) walk. Although it is not a pledge walk or a race, it is an easy-going activity for people to do with a club, friend group, family, or even alone.

“Volksmarch, Volks meaning people, march meaning walk, the people’s walk,” said Black Hills Volkssport Association member Irene Ward

Crazy Horse memorial Fall volksmarch

At the volksmarch on Sunday morning, fun and companionship are what the Black Hills Volkssports Association used to encourage people that might’ve been on the edge of participating in the event.

“I just want to encourage them for the health and the fun of it,” said Ward “If you like to walk, you’ll meet other people who like to walk and you can hook up with them and walk with them,”

But for some people who went on the walk, the event meant more than just taking off at the starting line and ending on top of the Crazy Horse memorial.

“We’ve been here over the years, we used to bring the kids here, we used to have the travel trailer and bring the 4 boys I got, we’d come here when they were kids real little,” said Minnesota resident Ron Lieske “I think my oldest son must have been 7 or 8 and now he’s 37 so about almost 30 years roughly,”

But for Lieske, the history of the memorial is the true gem.

“More people should know about what’s going on here and the whole process of the Korczak family and all that’s involved there’s a lot going on here that most people don’t realize so we’re just glad to be part of it,” said Lieske.

