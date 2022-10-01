Friday Night Hike, September 30, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In game one of the Prospector Bowl, the Belle Fourche Broncs showed off some horsepower in their win over Lakota Tech. Plus, a comeback victory at Lyle Hare Stadium after Spearfish trailed by double-digits against Mitchell. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.