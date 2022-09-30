Thefts spark warning by police

Storage facility thefts
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an invasion of privacy, and a crime, that law enforcement officials say has been on the rise in the area.

The Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s office are now warning people about an uptick in burglaries at area storage facilities. Theft has been a problem at storage units around the Northern Black Hills area.

Storage lock
Storage lock(KOTA/KEVN)

When a unit is vandalized, law enforcement says it can be days or weeks before people realize their storage units have been broken into. With the majority of units being privately owned, it’s the owner’s responsibility to purchase security systems and deterrents, including lights and private security.

”Because at the end of the day, it’s tough sometimes to find the suspect because of most of our storage units around this area don’t have camera systems and don’t have lighting. There is also wide open of people who go in and out of the property 24/7, there’s not a secured fenced around them, unfortunately.” said Chief of Sturgis Police Geody Vandewater

A few things you can do to protect your items in storage include buying a high-quality lock, taking pictures of all your items, and check your unit on a regular basis.

