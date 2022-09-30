A sport commission could help increase tourism to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is one of the many hubs of outdoor tourism in the Black Hills, but when it comes to sports it seems there is room for improvement.

Visit Rapid City is working to change that by bringing a sports commission to the area.

The goal of the commission will be to bring in more local tournaments and community sporting events during the non-peak tourism seasons, like indoor soccer, and other indoor sports. This, in turn, would entice more people to come to Rapid City and the Black Hills.

”The new leadership of Visit Rapid City wants to make this a priority and I agree with her 100%. This area is a perfect destination for it, especially for family-friendly tournament play and because you have so many attractions here, not just Mount Rushmore, it will benefit both industries,” said Huddle Up group founder Jon Schmieder.

The current goal is to hire an executive director and event servicer according to Visit Rapid City.

If you would like to get involved with the commission, you can contact Brook Kaufman with Visit Rapid City by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.