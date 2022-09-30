Much cooler weather this weekend and next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see some showers across our area tonight. Most of the rain will stay in Wyoming and Montana with Western South Dakota only expected to see scattered light showers. Storms will impact Northeast Wyoming in the evening tomorrow, and western South Dakota will once again only see light rain. So, for tonight and tomorrow night, expect moderate rain in Wyoming with little rainfall in South Dakota. Temperatures tomorrow will be a lot cooler with most of our area peaking in the 60s. Throughout next week, we will continue to see highs in the 60s.

