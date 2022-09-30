Later hours at Club for Boys helps teens

Club for boys
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:58 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the Club for Boys opened its doors in 1963, its mission has been to try and keep kids busy after school, and a program that developed throughout that time was Older Boys After Hours, a program centered around teenagers.

The program, held every Friday, aims to deter kids from juvenile delinquency and is set up so kids in the club not only have fun but are also learning skills they could use later in life.

“We are really trying to see what the needs of the middle schoolers and the high schoolers are. Then as you discover those needs, how can we accommodate different programs to give them the outlet to be creative,” said Club for Boys middle school program director Stephen Tafoya

As they continue to curate the Older Boys After Hours program, one of the topics they emphasize is helping those kids that are struggling at home.

”We do guidance work in the background. So, kids that are maybe not getting those basic needs meet or their families are in crisis… we’re trying to help meet those needs, so those kids don’t have those kinds of barriers to developing normally,” said Club for Boys executive director Mark Kline.

According to the Club for Boys, not only are they aiming to build awareness for families that need the program, but most importantly they are helping the community, one kid at a time.

