Early voting is under way in South Dakota

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Absentee voting and mail-in ballots allows voters to cast a ballot outside of in-person voting on election day. The Pennington County Auditors Office says that the first week of early voting is going smoothly, claiming that so far for absentee voting, they have seen about 1,200 people.

“I would say we’re in line with what we did with the last gubernatorial election which usually sees a little bit more than normal,” Cindy Mohler, Pennington County auditor, said.

If you would like to find out more on early voting and polling locations you can head over to the South Dakota Secretary of State Voter Information Portal and find the nearest polling location near you.

