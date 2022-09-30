Diaper drive in Rapid City is coming to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public has a few days left to donate diapers during the week-long community diaper drive, part of Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City.

The Diaper Drive is a project undertaken by Volunteers of America. City Hall, Fire Station 1, the Rapid City Public Safety Building, the Black Hills Pregnancy Center, and Mommy’s Closets are serving as collection points. Mayor Allender is encouraging citizens to donate generously to the diaper drive during Awareness Week and throughout the year to diaper banks, diaper drives, and organizations that distribute diapers to families in need in the community.

People can donate through Monday, Oct. 3.

All sizes of children’s diapers are accepted with an emphasis on size five diapers since young children remain in that size longer than the other sizes. Check and cash donations will also be accepted. The average child will use 11,000 diapers. The goal this year is to collect 20,000 diapers. More than 9,300 diapers and wipes were collected at City Hall and other collection sites during last year’s community-wide Diaper Drive effort.

Monetary donations will also be accepted during the Diaper Drive. Checks can be mailed or dropped off to Mommy’s Closet at 111 New York Street, Rapid City, SD 57701, or donations made online at www.voanr.org/diapers through Oct. 3.

For more information about Mommy’s Closet, contact 605-341-8336 or visit www.voanr.org/diapers to learn more about the diaper drive.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.