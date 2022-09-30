$167.2 million grants allocated for South Dakota environmental projects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008 in low-interest loans with $16,547,898 in principal forgiveness to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.”I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “This funding will result in upgraded drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and support recycling projects which benefits system users and the environment.”

The grants and loans were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, Solid Waste Management Program, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the following:

Belle Fourche received a $1,760,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to drill a new well to increase water supply to the city. The new well will provide a secondary water source in the southern part of the city. A chlorination system and connection piping will be included. The terms of the loan are 1.625 percent for 30 years.

Bison received a $1,666,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $548,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to clean and televise the entire collection system. This effort will determine the condition of aging pipe infrastructure to prioritize replacement activity. The existing wastewater treatment facility will be refurbished to fix the pond berms and install riprap/geotextile. Lastly, a storm sewer diversion will reroute stormwater away from the wastewater lagoon. Terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Brandon received a $478,837 ARPA grant to reconstruct the sanitary sewer north of Bethany Lift Station. The project includes installation of a new PVC sanitary trunk sewer main that will provide service to a new elementary school along with service to promote future residential development on the east side of town. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover project costs.

Box Elder received a $6,261,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan with $3,284,000 in principal forgiveness to support future expansion in multiple areas of the city and improve current services. The project includes installation of various sized piping and upsizing a portion of the already existing trunk main. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years. Box Elder also received a $6,630,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for various improvements including replacing system mains that are beyond useful life, new equipment including pump house controls and chlorination units for Well #7, replacement and upgrading mains to address leakage issues, and replacing water storage tank liners. The terms of the loan are 1.625 percent for 30 years.

Buffalo Gap received a $1,147,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $846,000 of principal forgiveness to replace cast iron and 4-inch water lines throughout the town. The project will address all known system deficiencies related to existing distribution system and boost the water system flows for future integrity of the system. The terms of the loan are 0 percent for 30 years.

Butte-Meade Sanitary District received a $3,325,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to make water system improvements to address peak water demands. The project consists of a new supply well and well house, a new water storage reservoir, new pressure reducing valve facility, and piping to connect the new well and reservoir to the existing water system. The terms of the loan are 1.875% for 30 years.

Canton received a $2,021,378 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $318,311 ARPA grant to replace the sewer main on 11th

Street between Pleasant Street and the main lift station. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs. Canton also received a $1,770,378 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $318,311 ARPA grant to replace cast iron water main, install service lines, replace fire hydrants, and replace valves throughout the system. The terms of the loan are 1.875 percent for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.

Deer Mountain Sanitary District received a $3,001,552 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $428,502 in principal forgiveness and a $45,798 ARPA grant for a water treatment building and equipment, a storage tank, water meters, distribution system replacement, and a booster station. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years. Funding for the project was previously awarded in June 2020.

Faith received a $1,391,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $941,000 principal forgiveness in additional funding to supplement a previous award due to increased costs. The project will construct a new elevated water storage tower and make improvements to adjacent watermains to connect to the system. The terms of the loan are 1.875 percent for 30 years. Funding for the project was previously awarded in March 2021.

Fort Pierre received a $398,697 ARPA grant and $4,230,684 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for an above ground water storage tank. This tank will allow the city to meet needed peak day storage capacity for its users. Terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Garretson received a $92,900 ARPA grant to install approximately 700 feet of water main on Dows Street to complete water main looping in the southwest portion of the city and provide more isolation valves to address water main breaks in the future. These funds and local funds will cover the project costs.

Rapid Valley Sanitary District received a $5,000,000 ARPA grant and a $1,679,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to expand its distribution system by installing new watermain and building a new concrete storage tank. In addition, a new well will be drilled to address source needs. This project will facilitate regionalization with Box Elder and the surrounding area and accommodate recent and expected growth. The terms of the loan are 1.625% for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.

Sioux Falls received a $12,500,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to loop a 1.5-mile water transmission main gap to readily move water throughout the city. The project will also replace an existing well with a new higher capacity horizontal collector well. This new well will increase source water capacity due to the inability to use several existing well near the airport due to PFAS contamination. The PFAS contaminated wells were taken out of service several years ago after contamination was detected, and the new well is needed to replace that lost capacity. Terms of the loan are 1.875 percent for 10 years.

South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority received a $250,000 ARPA grant in additional funding to supplement a previous award. The original award was for a $300,000 ARPA grant to undertake a study to determine the critical water supply needs of the regional area served by multiple entities. The additional funds will allow the scope of the study to be expanded to include wastewater needs and expand the study area to align more closely with other planning studies as requested by the region. The total ARPA grant funding provided is $550,000 which will fund the full cost of the proposed regional water and wastewater study.

Sturgis received a $750,000 ARPA grant and a $4,188,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to construct two new water supply wells, new well house, new storage tank, new water transmission main, and loop existing water mains. The loan terms are 1.625 percent for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.