Unseasonably Warm Today; Cooler and Showery by the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see our warmest day of the week today as high pressure peaks over the region. Highs will be well on up into the 80s, with a few spots south and east of the Black Hills seeing lower 90s.

A trough of low pressure aloft and a cold front move in from the west starting tonight and Friday. Much cooler air moves into Wyoming Friday with highs in the 60s and scattered showers. The cooler air and scattered showers will arrive in western South Dakota Friday night and Saturday.

Unsettled, cooler weather will hang around through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

