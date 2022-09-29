Loud drumline ahead

Rapid City Central’s drumline prepares for their homecoming performance
Rapid City Central High School drumline practices one of their many routines.
Rapid City Central High School drumline practices one of their many routines.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Central’s Drumline is ready to take the field Friday for the Cobbler’s homecoming game.

The drumline performs at different events throughout the school year and even competes against other schools. Keeping the beat, learning moves, and changing their speed is what make the drumline special.

“Last year when we had that huge event at the Rush Game, where we played with Steven’s drumline. That was huge for me because I’m a huge hockey person, I was like this is epic,” exclaimed Westley Gillespie, a senior member of the Cobbler drumline. “It’s kind of cool, but definitely fun doing all of these gigs and stuff because I mean it really helps with like your stage fright.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California Fish and Wildlife says the 7-year-old boy and his father were walking up stairs at...
Mountain lion attacks, bites 7-year-old boy on buttocks
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Shoppers react to grocery sales tax elimination announcement