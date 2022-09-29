Black Hills National Forest now hiring for 2023

Black Hills National Forest seeks workers for 2023.
Black Hills National Forest seeks workers for 2023.(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:50 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills National Forest is now hiring temporary positions for the 2023 field season. The positions will be available in areas such as wildlife, botany, range/weeds, timber, customer service, recreation, wilderness/trails, hydrology, archeology, and wildland fire.

“The application period is a very short window. Many people aren’t thinking today about what they will be doing in the spring of next year, so it is important to take advantage of this opportunity before the application period ends,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer.

Vacancy announcements are open now through Oct. 6.. Selections will take place Dec. 5 through Jan. 18. Apply at www.USAJOBS.gov.

Check out non-fire temporary positions on the Black Hills National Forest at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1062428.pdf and at: ttps://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs.

Temporary (seasonal) wildland firefighter hiring information can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1063584.pdf & www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/fire-aviation.

The application period for these positions started Thursday and ends Oct. 6. Apply at www.USAJOBS.gov.

