Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.

Police said Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2.

Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California Fish and Wildlife says the 7-year-old boy and his father were walking up stairs at...
Mountain lion attacks, bites 7-year-old boy on buttocks
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Shoppers react to grocery sales tax elimination announcement

Latest News

Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration preparing to start student loan debt forgiveness process amid some eligibility changes
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data