Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Cooler by the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:53 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the area today and Thursday resulting in well above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s, with a few low 90s possible south and east of the Black Hills on Thursday!

A cold front and upper level low move in from the west Friday. Showers will be possible along with much cooler temperatures. Shower chances will linger into next week as the low stalls over Wyoming. The heaviest precipitation will likely fall in Wyoming and perhaps the western Black Hills.

