Shoppers react to grocery sales tax elimination announcement

Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will bring shoppers some relief.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakotans may soon notice their grocery bill decrease following Governor Kristi Noem’s announced grocery tax cut.

Families have been hit hard with rising grocery costs due to inflation but Noem’s plan to eliminate the sales tax on groceries may present a solution to that problem. While no details about the tax cut plan have been released, South Dakotans have mixed reactions about the potential relief to their wallets.

“I think that would be great. I mean, it’s going to save us a little bit, but it would really help those that are really struggling to feed their families right now,” said shopper Edna Baker.

“I suppose she wants to eliminate the sales tax which is good, but then I suppose you have to figure out a way to change the budget or figure out a way to get the money somewhere else,” said Thor Stadum, another shopper.

“I mean I’m not going to complain about it personally, as far as how it affects my day to day, I’m not going to complain about that,” said shopper Andrew Dewitt.

Eliminating the grocery sales tax would relieve the burden on South Dakotans by $100 million. According to NerdWallet, the average U. S. household spends about $412 a month on groceries with people going to the store at least once a week.

“Probably go about every week at least. How much do I spend? It just depends on what we need, I guess. But with the kids and all that I suppose between $100 and $300 every trip,” said Stadum.

“I try and come at least once a week ,sometimes twice a week, and its usually between a $100 and $150; and that’s just getting the basics that I need to get me through the week,” said Baker.

