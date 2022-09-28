Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon

A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.
A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.(belterz via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A research firm warns a worldwide recession is likely on the horizon.

According to a probability model run by Ned Davis Research, there is about a 98% chance of a global recession.

The only other times the recession model was that high was during severe economic downturns. Most recently in 2020, and during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Economists seem to agree. The world economic forum said seven of 10 economists consider a global recession somewhat likely.

On a positive note, researchers said although recession risks are rising, the U.S. recession probability model is still at rock-bottom levels.

The national jobs market remains strong, consumers continue spending, and corporate profits are sturdy.

There are also hopes U.S. inflation will cool off in the coming months as supply catches up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Ladies Night event bringing together food, vendors, and attractions to the Monument
Ladies Night event bringing together food, vendors, and attractions to the Monument

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police uncertain if girl killed in shootout was abducted
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Shoppers react to grocery sales tax elimination announcement
At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials...
At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland
Tulsa District Attorney candidate Steve Kunzweiler, left, chats with his daughter Jennifer...
Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter