RCAS focuses on revising College and Career Readiness program to address area labor shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The labor shortage is heavily impacting western South Dakota and the Black Hills area, and the Rapid City Area School District is hoping to address the issue through their College and Career Readiness program.

Representatives from the district’s CCR program attended Tuesday night’s Board of Education study session, laying out some of the challenges facing the district when it comes to what students decide to do upon graduation.

Data presented by the group shows that about half of the one thousand students who graduate from RCAS each year end up going to college.

J.J. Carrell, director of the CCR, said that they’re making it their primary focus to make sure there are good careers for students who opt not to attend college.

”My goal is to have all five hundred have a plan upon graduation through certifications, endorsements, tangible, skillful talent, to go and be very marketable in the workforce.”

Carrell asked the board to consider revision of their academy model, and an expansion on CTE programs to better prepare students for the professional field.

