New U.S. citizen dreams of being a patrol officer with PCSO

By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in Rapid City Tuesday, and one of those immigrants is one step closer to having his dreams fulfilled.

23-year-old Branden Spence from Australia has been with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office since 2019, serving in several capacities, including detox work.

Now, as a U.S. citizen, he’s eligible to become a patrol officer with the office.

He said that public service has always been a big part of his life, and he’s excited to potentially serve the community in this new role.

”I just branched off and found out how to give back to the community in my own way, with volunteer firefighting, and then to working at the care campus and helping people with drug addiction and things like that,” Spence said. “Being able to help in that aspect as a transport officer, and now hopefully that I’m a citizen as a patrol officer.”

Spence said that he’s had a lot of guidance at the Sheriff’s Office that has solidified his desire to become a patrol officer.

