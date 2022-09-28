Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged...
FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Banes with an electric scooter last year in New York City pleaded guilty to manslaughter, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on June 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office had sought.

“Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway. I offer her friends, family, and the many who loved her during her decades-long career my deepest condolences.”

Boyd’s attorney said she had no comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

