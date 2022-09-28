Even warmer temperatures are possible tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some windy conditions tonight, and there is a wind advisory for the southeastern portion of our area from 9pm this evening until 6am tomorrow morning. We could see wind gusts up to 50 mph for those areas. Temperatures tomorrow will be very unseasonably warm with highs potentially reaching the lower 90s. We will see cooler temperatures for the weekend, but we could also see some rain. The greatest chance of rain looks to be on Saturday.

