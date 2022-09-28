Beautiful fall colors emerge in Spearfish Canyon

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fall is the time of the year when days get shorter, the weather gets colder, and the leaves change colors.

From the golden yellow tones of aspen and birch to the red sumac leaves sprouting out of the canyon walls, your senses are in for a treat.

Spearfish Canyon
Spearfish Canyon(KOTA/KEVN)

“This time of the year when the leaves and the color start changing in there, we see visitors from all 50 states that come over and go view that ... with the three waterfalls in the canyon; really good recreational time to mountain bike ... climb,” said the director of marketing for Visit Spearfish Kyler Flock

The trees around Spearfish Canyon are between 75 and 90 percent of peak color and will continue to progress throughout the week.

According to KEVN meteorologist Jacob Montesano, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with some clouds by the end of the week.

Spearfish Canyon fall colors
Spearfish Canyon fall colors(KOTA/KEVN)

“In Spearfish Canyon, we have a lot of birch and aspen trees that are going to give off a beautiful golden hue; they’re already starting to. My report says that we are at about 75 percent towards the peak color, so the next few days it’ll be a beautiful time to come out to Spearfish Canyon,” said Spearfish Canyon enthusiast and writer Kimberly Talcott

According to Talcott, the best places to capture the essence of these fall color tones are along mile marker 18 and the Long Valley area.

Red sumac leaves
Red sumac leaves(KOTA/KEVN)

