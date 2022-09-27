‘Tip A Cop’ event benefiting South Dakota Special Olympics held at Outback Steakhouse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you had dinner at Outback Steakhouse Monday night, you may have noticed local police officers and sheriff’s deputies serving your food, and it’s all for a good cause.

The restaurant hosted ‘Tip-A-Cop’, a campaign to raise money for the South Dakota chapter of the Special Olympics.

Officers from the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, were there to serve food, and many Special Olympic athletes were in attendance.

Lieutenant Chris Hislip with the Sheriff’s Office said that it’s important for law enforcement agencies to promote inclusion and acceptance.

”Law enforcement like to be the voice for those who don’t have one, and who may be the victims of crime or the victims of bullying, and just not being included,” Hislip said. “So, we want to support those folks so they can be part of the community.”

The officers and deputies served dinner between four and nine to the packed restaurant.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.