Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

Latest News

Experts say having a will critical to your family’s future
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
In Alex Jones trial, a father testifies of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers