Pet of the week: Pumpkin

Pumpkin the shorthair black and brown tabby is up for adoption at the Humane Society of the...
Pumpkin the shorthair black and brown tabby is up for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s pumpkin spice, pumpkin bread, pumpkin coffee, and now there’s Pumpkin the cat.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills received Pumpkin the shorthair black and brown Tabby in August.

She is a playful kitty cat who loves to accompany you on car rides to the nearest coffee shop for a seasonal pumpkin-flavored drink; and while on the trip to the coffee shop her curious nature might ask you to play some autumn tunes.

Autumn is waiting for her forever friend but also a loving home that will take care of her.

Her adoption price is only $20 for a limited time and you can find her bouncing around at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

The Rapid City Fire Department held their annual ARFF training for Station 8 at the Rapid City...
Rapid City Fire Department holds annual aircraft rescue training
Officers from the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office,...
‘Tip A Cop’ event benefiting South Dakota Special Olympics held at Outback Steakhouse
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Quincy Bear Robe
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting