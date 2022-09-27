Pet of the week: Pumpkin

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s pumpkin spice, pumpkin bread, pumpkin coffee, and now there’s Pumpkin the cat.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills received Pumpkin the shorthair black and brown Tabby in August.

She is a playful kitty cat who loves to accompany you on car rides to the nearest coffee shop for a seasonal pumpkin-flavored drink; and while on the trip to the coffee shop her curious nature might ask you to play some autumn tunes.

Autumn is waiting for her forever friend but also a loving home that will take care of her.

Her adoption price is only $20 for a limited time and you can find her bouncing around at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

