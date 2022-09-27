Park restrooms closure scheduled

Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City.
Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a cold winter coming, several park restroom facilities in Rapid City parks will close by the end of the day Friday, Sept.30.

The Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium and Parkview Tennis Court facilities are scheduled to remain open daily until dusk through Oct. 17 due to scheduled activities.

In addition, restroom facilities at Founders Park and Canyon Lake Park-West are winterized and are open throughout the year.

Portable restroom facilities will remain open throughout the winter season at Braeburn, Canyon Lake Shelter #3, Jackson Disc Golf, West Fulton Trailhead at Skyline, Robbinsdale Walking Track and LaCroix Disc Golf.

