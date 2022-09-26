Warmer than Normal Temperatures Return

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft builds east this week, bringing a return to above normal temperatures and continuing the dry conditions in the northern plains. Widespread 80s are likely through at least Wednesday or Thursday.

A trough moves in late in the week and the weekend, bringing scattered showers and more normal temperatures as we close September and start October.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it

Latest News

Warmer temperatures are looking to return.
Weather
Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!
Warmer by the middle of next week
Storms are possible this evening
Some light rain is possible as well
More cool weather with some rain tomorrow