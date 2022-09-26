Warmer temperatures by mid-week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is little to no chance of precipitation over the next several days. Temperatures tomorrow will be comfortable with highs in the mid-70s for much of our area. Highs could be in the 80s out in Sheridan tomorrow, and then our entire area could see highs in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, we are looking to drop back down for the weekend with highs around 70° to start October.

