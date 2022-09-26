Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they seized roughly $150,000 worth of drugs while investigating a traffic complaint in Brookings.

Police received the traffic complaint around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Detective Adam Smith. Authorities eventually located the vehicle at a gas station near the I-29/Highway 14 interchange in Brookings.

While speaking with occupants of the vehicle, an officer observed “factors of criminal activity,” Brookings Radio reports. A police dog at the scene detected the presence of drugs.

Smith said a search of the vehicle uncovered about 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and one pound of fentanyl. Officers also seized $5,100 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is $150,000.

Fifty-five-year-old Jose Gonzalez and 28-year-old Marquez Gonzalez, both of Gonzalez, Calif., were arrested on a litany of charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Both men have previous criminal activity, according to court documents.

