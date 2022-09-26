Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings

Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Brookings on Sept. 25, 2022.(Brookings Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they seized roughly $150,000 worth of drugs while investigating a traffic complaint in Brookings.

Police received the traffic complaint around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Detective Adam Smith. Authorities eventually located the vehicle at a gas station near the I-29/Highway 14 interchange in Brookings.

While speaking with occupants of the vehicle, an officer observed “factors of criminal activity,” Brookings Radio reports. A police dog at the scene detected the presence of drugs.

Smith said a search of the vehicle uncovered about 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and one pound of fentanyl. Officers also seized $5,100 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is $150,000.

Fifty-five-year-old Jose Gonzalez and 28-year-old Marquez Gonzalez, both of Gonzalez, Calif., were arrested on a litany of charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Both men have previous criminal activity, according to court documents.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Quincy Bear Robe mug shot
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
Rosalyn Baldwin and her brother pose with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington...
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota
Warmer mid-week
Warmer by mid-week
Political campaign signs in SD
Political campaign signs barred from some areas