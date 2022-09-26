Reopening of the Hill City community center

The newly renovated Hill City community center reopened on Sunday afternoon
The newly renovated Hill City community center reopened on Sunday afternoon(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Hill City community center reopened Sunday afternoon after some well-needed renovations to the building.

The plan to renovate the old Hill City community center came after it was deemed to be outdated. According to the Hill City mayor, the community center was originally built by the Hill City seniors. The building was eventually given to the city and through a bed tax, that helped create a business improvement district in Hill City, they were able to plan renovations that would go towards the community center.

But for Hill City, the center represents more than just another building in town.

”We’re giving people a neutral meeting place to be able to come and gather to have meetings, to have classes, to really practice what we are as a city and as a community,” said Hill City mayor Kathy Skorzewski.

Skorzewski added that the end goal for the community center is to bring the already close-knit community of Hill city even closer.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s...
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey

Latest News

Spectators look on to see who will have the largest pumpkin.
Growers show off their pumpkins during the great pumpkin weigh off
A big wave of tourists showed up at Mt. Rushmore Sunday morning
Black Hills Fall tourism is just getting started
RCAS is worried that some students will get worried for being on the free and reduced lunch...
RCAS concerns of bullying occurring to students on the free and reduced lunch program
Students compete to see who can fling their pumpkins the furthest.
Students compete in a pumpkin chuckin at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival