RCAS concerns of bullying occurring to students on the free and reduced lunch program

RCAS is worried that some students will get worried for being on the free and reduced lunch...
RCAS is worried that some students will get worried for being on the free and reduced lunch program(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As students returned to the cafeteria to start their fall semester meals were a little different this year.

With the USDA child nutrition funding removed for the school year, free lunches at public schools will not apply to everybody. But while students can’t receive free lunches automatically anymore, families who relied on the USDA child nutrition funds can apply for the free and reduced lunch program provided by their local school district.

For the Rapid City Area Schools, the change brings up some questions on how some kids might feel about receiving free and reduced lunches.

”I think that providing a free lunch to everybody increased the number of kids, especially at the high school level, who were willing to eat high school lunch because it was the same, everybody was eating high school lunch because it was free for everybody,” said RCAS superintendent Nicole Swigart. “I worry that now kids will feel there’s something pointed at them for qualifying for free and reduced lunch and I don’t want that to ever be the case.”

With the free and reduced lunch, program back for the 2022-23 school year, the RCAS wants to make sure that students don’t feel out of place if they either have paid lunch or free and reduced lunch.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s...
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey

Latest News

Spectators look on to see who will have the largest pumpkin.
Growers show off their pumpkins during the great pumpkin weigh off
A big wave of tourists showed up at Mt. Rushmore Sunday morning
Black Hills Fall tourism is just getting started
The newly renovated Hill City community center reopened on Sunday afternoon
Reopening of the Hill City community center
Students compete to see who can fling their pumpkins the furthest.
Students compete in a pumpkin chuckin at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival