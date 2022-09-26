Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash

This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A police officer sent to handle a three-vehicle crash Sunday was himself involved in another crash.

The double crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Elk Vale Road and Creek Drive. The vehicles involved in the first crash had pulled off to the side of the road and the officer pulled in behind them, with his lights flashing. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, a red Dodge Stratus slammed into the patrol car and the driver took off running. The officer, who was in the patrol car when it was hit, chased the suspect who was caught behind a business in the 4600 block of Creek Drive.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Russell Timms of Black Hawk. Timms was charged with DUI, hit and run – injury accident, no proof of insurance, obstruction, and a probation violation.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle received some bumps and bruises, but nothing serious.

The investigation of the crash was handed over to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

