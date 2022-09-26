Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court

Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A man accused of killing his sister last week made his first appearance in court Monday.

28 -year-old Nicklaus Houchin is accused of strangling 31-year-old Danielle Houchin while in a car that was driving for an app-based food delivery service.

Witnesses told police there were other people in the vehicle drinking and driving around Rapid City when a physical confrontation between the siblings resulted in Nicklaus allegedly choking Danielle until she became ‘unresponsive.’

Houchin is charged with 1st-degree manslaughter and if convicted, he faces up to life in prison

His bail is set at $100,00 cash.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

Quincy Bear Robe mug shot
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
Rosalyn Baldwin and her brother pose with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington...
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota
Warmer mid-week
Warmer by mid-week
Political campaign signs in SD
Political campaign signs barred from some areas