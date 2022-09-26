Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say a man called police when he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work Friday.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in a wooded residential area just before 10:15 a.m.

It is unknown where the dogs found the skull, but they are reportedly known to roam a nearby large, wooded area.

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.

No other remains have been found at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Capitol Hill is shown in a file photo taken in Washington D.C., Photo Date: 04/22/2022
AP source: Funding bill includes more than $12 billion on Ukraine
Police officers help a man in an a fake arrest to propose to his girlfriend.
Man makes 'arresting' proposal with the help of police
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will announce a new initiative Monday that will...
White House: New rule will show ‘true cost’ of plane tickets
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
President Joe Biden welcomes the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.
Biden praises Atlanta team during their White House visit