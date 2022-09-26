Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting

Quincy Bear Robe mug shot
Quincy Bear Robe mug shot(Rapid City Police)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The person accused of murdering a young man at the Grand Gateway Hotel last spring was back in court Monday for an arraignment on a new indictment with an additional murder charge filed against him.

Quincy Bear Robe is accused of killing Myron Pourier Jr. in a March 19th shooting at a Rapid City motel.

Bear Robe was originally charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm, but following Pourier’s death on April 3rd, the aggravated assault charge was updated to second-degree murder.

Monday, an additional first-degree murder charge was added.

This is a class A felony that if convicted of, Bear Robe faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The state has made it clear they are not seeking the death penalty.

Bear Robe pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Rosalyn Baldwin and her brother pose with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington...
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota
Warmer mid-week
Warmer by mid-week
Political campaign signs in SD
Political campaign signs barred from some areas